GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,362 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

