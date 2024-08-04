GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

Shares of GWW traded up $10.43 on Friday, reaching $952.79. The stock had a trading volume of 361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

