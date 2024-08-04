GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $247.57. 3,292,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

