GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

