GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $50.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 490,343 shares worth $15,701,354. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

