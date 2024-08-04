Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Sells $64,289.94 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.