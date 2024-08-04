Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 89,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $134,489,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,633,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

