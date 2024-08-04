Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.