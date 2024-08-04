Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.62. 1,957,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.