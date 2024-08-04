Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.