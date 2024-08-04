GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $190.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 7.0 %

GDDY stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 95.3% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 248.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.