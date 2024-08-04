Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 479,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $5,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- What are earnings reports?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.