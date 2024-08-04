Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

