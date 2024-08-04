Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $3,325.50 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $30,628.60 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,325.50 or 0.05759052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
