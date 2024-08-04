Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GDYN stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 1,338,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $14.70.
In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,605,901 shares in the company, valued at $38,511,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $754,660. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.
