Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,338,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 461.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,585,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,133,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,585,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,133,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,660 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

