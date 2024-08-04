Grin (GRIN) Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $149,457.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.16 or 0.00552125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00266446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00034665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065713 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

