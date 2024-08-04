Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading Up 12.6%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

