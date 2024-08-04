Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,325. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.