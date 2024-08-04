Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

HASI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 1,574,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

