HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 13th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBT. Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

