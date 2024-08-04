HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

HBT Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $21.50 on Friday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

