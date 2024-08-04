HC Wainwright Increases CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 98,951 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 293,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

