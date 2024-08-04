Head-To-Head Contrast: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67

Getty Images has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 73.57%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Getty Images’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Images $916.55 million 1.56 $19.34 million $0.06 58.33

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35%

Summary

Getty Images beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

