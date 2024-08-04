Hermez Network Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.52 million and approximately $49,314.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.48 or 1.00000064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00056769 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.99074164 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,411.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

