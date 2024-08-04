Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY 2024 guidance to -9.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.49-9.59 EPS.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.08. 2,235,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,185. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.