Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

