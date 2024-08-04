HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

