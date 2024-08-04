HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
HF Sinclair Stock Performance
Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.
HF Sinclair Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.
View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair
About HF Sinclair
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HF Sinclair
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.