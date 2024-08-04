HI (HI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $200,821.02

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. HI has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $200,821.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,222.10 or 1.00745807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048552 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,831.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

