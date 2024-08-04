HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.