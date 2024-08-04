HM Payson & Co. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $87.42. 6,031,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

