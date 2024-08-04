HM Payson & Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 75.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

