HM Payson & Co. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,561,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,147,232. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

