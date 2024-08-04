HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 12,250,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,859. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

