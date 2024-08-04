HM Payson & Co. Purchases 400 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.14.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Trane Technologies stock traded down $14.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

