HM Payson & Co. Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 108,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 53,029 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 5,776,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,282. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

