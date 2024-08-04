HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,305 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,956,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,159,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

