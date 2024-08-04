HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,960 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $200,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 2.9 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,212,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,951. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.