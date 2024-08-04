HM Payson & Co. Sells 821 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. 1,689,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

