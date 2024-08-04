HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NOV were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,504 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,686,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NOV Trading Down 4.6 %

NOV stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

