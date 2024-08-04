Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.69. 3,377,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

