Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 877,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.39.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.04.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hub Group
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
