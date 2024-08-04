Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 877,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.04.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

