Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,146,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
