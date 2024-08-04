ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $128.53 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. ICON has a total market cap of $128.53 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,253,861 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,242,963.9247241. The last known price of ICON is 0.13634327 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,112,301.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
