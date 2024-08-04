ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $128.53 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. ICON has a total market cap of $128.53 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,253,861 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,242,963.9247241. The last known price of ICON is 0.13634327 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,112,301.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.