Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

