Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Impac Mortgage
