Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NARI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $275,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

