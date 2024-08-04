Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Informatica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFA

Informatica Trading Down 3.0 %

Informatica stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.