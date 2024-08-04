Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Trimmed by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. 10,940,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

