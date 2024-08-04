Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Buys £397,500 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £397,500 ($511,319.78).
Everyman Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12. Everyman Media Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,783.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Everyman Media Group Company Profile
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Everyman Media Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.