Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases A$15,200.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($9,934.64).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($22,875.82).

On Friday, June 21st, Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($22,875.82).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.